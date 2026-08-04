Punjab: Cheema, Ayali spar over Khalra case in assembly

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Monday witnessed a heated exchange after Shiromani Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) leader and Mullanpur Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali raised the issue of missing human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra during Zero Hour.

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema interacting with mediapersons in the Vidhan Sabha on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/ HT)

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Ayali asked the government about the status of convicted former deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jaspal Singh and former sub-inspectors Satnam Singh and Jasbir Singh convicted in connection with Khalra’s ‘abduction and murder’ case.

“The government should tell the House where the accused are,” Ayali said.

According to reports, Jaspal was lodged in the Nabha jail before being granted interim bail by the chief judicial magistrate (CJM), Patiala, on May 25, 2023, after furnishing a personal bond and a surety bond of ₹1 lakh. He has since allegedly failed to mark his mandatory attendance before the jail authorities as required under the conditions of his bail.

The case dates back to September 6, 1995, when Khalra, who had exposed the alleged illegal cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies during Punjab’s militancy years, was allegedly abducted from outside his residence in Amritsar by Punjab Police personnel. According to the prosecution, he was taken to the Jhabal police station in Tarn Taran, illegally confined, tortured and subsequently murdered in police custody. His body was never recovered. Later, the Central Bureau of Investigation took over the probe and on November 18, 2005, a CBI court in Patiala convicted Jaspal and the other accused and sentenced them to life imprisonment. The convictions and sentences were subsequently upheld by the Punjab and Haryana high court in 2007 and by the Supreme Court in 2011. The case returned to the spotlight with the removal of the film “Satluj”, based on Khalra’s life and murder, from an OTT platform.

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{{^usCountry}} Although the treasury benches don’t usually respond to issues raised during zero hour, finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema intervened, accusing Ayali of politicising the issue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Although the treasury benches don’t usually respond to issues raised during zero hour, finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema intervened, accusing Ayali of politicising the issue. {{/usCountry}}

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“He (Ayali) was part of the SAD-BJP for 15 years, which ignored the Khalra issue. The SAD in its 1997 manifesto had promised to secure justice for Khalra and others who disappeared during the militancy era, but later didn’t do anything. Ayali is raising the issue for political mileage after he changed party. Why didn’t you raise this issue in past?”, Cheema said.

Bridge project

During the call attention motion, Chamkaur Sahib MLA Dr Charanjit Singh Channi highlighted the delay in the construction of a high-level bridge over the SYL Canal on Kharar–Bassi Plan road. He said the project was approved in 2021, but work has yet to begin.

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Public Works minister Harbhajan Singh said that a total length of 7.69km road has been approved, but the earlier tender was cancelled following objections from residents with regard to the alignment of the bridge. He said now the bridge length has been increased from 64m to 84m and the project is awaiting technical approval after which fresh tender will be floated.

Cataract treatment

Amristar West MLA Dr Jasbir Singh Sandhu sought the inclusion of cataract surgery in the state’s health insurance scheme. Health minister Dr Balbir Singh said the procedure is available under the scheme at government medical colleges, district hospitals and other allied government-run institutes. He said talks with private medical colleges to expand the coverage.

Dilapidated govt school building

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Talwandi Sabo MLA Balkar Singh Sidhu raised the issue of the dilapidated building of the government middle school, Lalpur Pal. Education minister Harjot Singh Bains assured the House that the building work will be started soon.