Punjab chief electoral officer reviews security arrangements at strongrooms in Hoshiarpur

Punjab chief electoral officer S Karuna Raju reviewing the security of strong rooms in Hoshiarpur on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 02:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hoshiarpur

Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju on Thursday reviewed security arrangements at strongrooms, where electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been stored, in the district. He was accompanied by district electoral officer Apneet Riyat and senior superintendent of police Dhrumen H Nimbale.

Talking to mediapersons, Raju said that in keeping with the Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines, three-tier security arrangements have been made around strongrooms, with closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and LEDs in place. He added that political parties are welcome to keep extra vigil. Raju revealed that till the voting day, the EC had received more than 22,000 complaints on poll code violations, out of which around 16,000 complaints were received on ‘cVIGIL’ app and nearly 3,000 on toll-free number ‘1950’, all of which have been resolved. He revealed that a total of 3,000 FIRs were lodged for poll code violation, 33 on the day of polling.

