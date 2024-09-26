Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann hospitalised in Mohali

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann has been admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali, where he is undergoing tests after he fainted. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali on Wednesday night. He is undergoing a thorough medical examination and his condition is stated to be stable. (HT file photo)

According to sources, Mann was admitted to the hospital late on Wednesday night. The sources said he was taken to hospital after he fainted and is undergoing a thorough medical check.

An official spokesperson from the chief minister’s office said that he has been admitted for a “routine check -up”. The spokesperson said that Mann will be discharged after the tests are carried out.

Though the exact nature of ailment was not disclosed, the sources said that the chief minister’s condition is stable. The hospital management was unavailable for comment.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Majithia took to X to wish Mann a speedy recovery. “Late night, CM saab had to go to emergency Fortis Hospital. Get well soon. Bhagwant Mann ji. I hope all is well,” he posted on social media.