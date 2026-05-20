A day after the Congress, BJP and SAD staged protests in Muktsar, Amritsar and Sangrur alleging bias in the civic polls nominations process, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday dismissed the allegations of high-handedness and unfairness by the ruling AAP government ahead of the May 26 elections.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and cabinet ministers Harpal Singh Cheema (left) and Tarunpreet Singh Sond (right) during the inauguration of underground electricity wires project at Satoj village in Sangrur on Tuesday. (@BhagwantMann X)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Opposition parties had alleged that several candidates’ nominations were rejected without assigning any reasons. Rejecting the claims, Mann said the Congress had developed a habit of crying foul before every election, routinely alleging that they have been cheated.

Talking about Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, Mann termed his behaviour disrespectful toward police. He said Majithia held no official designation and was merely the brother-in-law of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, representing a party down to a single MLA.

Mann was in his native village Satoj where he launched a first-of-its-kind underground electricity wiring pilot project to eliminate dangerous overhead wires and transform Punjab into the country’s first state with pole-free villages.

Addressing the media, he alleged that the central government was using West Asia conflict as a shield to hide its own severe failures in foreign and domestic economic policies. He demanded transparency regarding the nation’s fuel reserves.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Talking about situation of fertilisers due to the ongoing war, Mann said Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had informed him that while a urea shortage crisis may loom, the government would try to ensure a sufficient supply for Punjab. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking about situation of fertilisers due to the ongoing war, Mann said Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had informed him that while a urea shortage crisis may loom, the government would try to ensure a sufficient supply for Punjab. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} He further alleged that the Centre’s refusal to buy Russian oil stemmed from a fear of the US exposing corporate loopholes tied to major industrialists, claiming that agencies like the ED, CBI and income tax department had been converted into political wings of the BJP to bribe, intimidate or selectively clear Opposition leaders through a political “washing machine”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further alleged that the Centre’s refusal to buy Russian oil stemmed from a fear of the US exposing corporate loopholes tied to major industrialists, claiming that agencies like the ED, CBI and income tax department had been converted into political wings of the BJP to bribe, intimidate or selectively clear Opposition leaders through a political “washing machine”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Will move court: Jakhar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Will move court: Jakhar {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said the party will move court against the rejection of nomination papers and will not allow the ruling AAP government to “loot the elections through unfair means”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said the party will move court against the rejection of nomination papers and will not allow the ruling AAP government to “loot the elections through unfair means”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Jakhar alleged that BJP candidates were selectively targeted in constituencies where the party was in a strong position. According to him, nomination papers of 21 BJP candidates were rejected in Batala, 10 in Moga, 11 in Barnala and three in Dhuri.

The BJP leader also demanded a probe into the underground electricity wiring project inaugurated by the chief minister in Satoj, alleging that the tender for the project had been approved during the tenure of a former power minister who was currently jailed in a corruption case.

Union minister of state for railways Ravneet Singh Bittu also condemned the rejection of BJP candidates’ nomination papers and warned officials of strict action. Launching a sharp attack on the Punjab government during his visit to Benra village in Dhuri constituency, Bittu alleged deliberate misuse of government machinery to suppress democratic participation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Tuesday, the Congress, the BJP and SAD held another protest outside the deputy commissioner’s office in Barnala, alleging wrongful rejection and tampering with their candidates’ nomination papers. The Opposition parties have jointly called for a complete Barnala market shutdown on Wednesday.

nomination papers See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON