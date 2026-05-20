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Punjab chief minister rejects Opposition charge of bias in civic polls process

Punjab CM Mann dismissed opposition protests over civic poll nomination rejections, alleging political foul play. BJP plans legal action against the government.

Published on: May 20, 2026 06:44 am IST
By HT Correspondents, Sangrur
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A day after the Congress, BJP and SAD staged protests in Muktsar, Amritsar and Sangrur alleging bias in the civic polls nominations process, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday dismissed the allegations of high-handedness and unfairness by the ruling AAP government ahead of the May 26 elections.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and cabinet ministers Harpal Singh Cheema (left) and Tarunpreet Singh Sond (right) during the inauguration of underground electricity wires project at Satoj village in Sangrur on Tuesday. (@BhagwantMann X)

The Opposition parties had alleged that several candidates’ nominations were rejected without assigning any reasons. Rejecting the claims, Mann said the Congress had developed a habit of crying foul before every election, routinely alleging that they have been cheated.

Talking about Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, Mann termed his behaviour disrespectful toward police. He said Majithia held no official designation and was merely the brother-in-law of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, representing a party down to a single MLA.

Mann was in his native village Satoj where he launched a first-of-its-kind underground electricity wiring pilot project to eliminate dangerous overhead wires and transform Punjab into the country’s first state with pole-free villages.

Addressing the media, he alleged that the central government was using West Asia conflict as a shield to hide its own severe failures in foreign and domestic economic policies. He demanded transparency regarding the nation’s fuel reserves.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Jakhar alleged that BJP candidates were selectively targeted in constituencies where the party was in a strong position. According to him, nomination papers of 21 BJP candidates were rejected in Batala, 10 in Moga, 11 in Barnala and three in Dhuri.

The BJP leader also demanded a probe into the underground electricity wiring project inaugurated by the chief minister in Satoj, alleging that the tender for the project had been approved during the tenure of a former power minister who was currently jailed in a corruption case.

Union minister of state for railways Ravneet Singh Bittu also condemned the rejection of BJP candidates’ nomination papers and warned officials of strict action. Launching a sharp attack on the Punjab government during his visit to Benra village in Dhuri constituency, Bittu alleged deliberate misuse of government machinery to suppress democratic participation.

On Tuesday, the Congress, the BJP and SAD held another protest outside the deputy commissioner’s office in Barnala, alleging wrongful rejection and tampering with their candidates’ nomination papers. The Opposition parties have jointly called for a complete Barnala market shutdown on Wednesday.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab chief minister rejects Opposition charge of bias in civic polls process
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