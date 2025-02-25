Punjab government on Monday asked all the deputy commissioners across the state to ensure an adequate number of rehab and drug de-addiction centres equipped with necessary equipment and medicines to wipe the scourge of drugs from the state. Punjab chief secretary asks DCs to ready plan for war on drugs

Stating this, a government spokesperson said that to make Punjab free from the scourge of drugs, chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann-led state government has decided to launch a massive war against drugs in the coming days. Chief secretary KAP Sinha has issued directions to the deputy commissioners across the state to ensure that the rehab and de-addiction centres are equipped with everything necessary, including Buprenorphine medicine, testing kits, required staff etc.

In his letter, the chief secretary has asked the DCs preparations should be done on a war footing, and every DC should be ready in the coming days with a foolproof plan.

“Respective DCs shall be personally responsible for ensuring this and any laxity in this regard shall invite strict disciplinary action,” the spokesperson added. He said that the chief secretary will be monitoring the entire exercise personally with IAS officer Sandeep Kumar visiting all centres during this period to report any deficiency directly.