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Punjab civic elections to be held on May 26, outcome on May 29

State election commission announces voting for 105 municipal bodies and eight corporations; model code of conduct comes into force.

Published on: May 11, 2026 05:46 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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Polling for 105 municipal bodies in Punjab, including eight municipal corporations, is scheduled for May 26, as announced by state election commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhury on Monday. Counting will take place on May 29.

Polling for 105 municipal bodies in Punjab, including eight municipal corporations, is scheduled for May 26. (Representational photo)

Addressing the media in Chandigarh, Chaudhury said the elections will be held to the eight municipal corporations of Mohali, Bathinda, Abohar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, Batala, and Pathankot.

Additionally, elections will be held for 76 municipal councils and 21 nagar panchayats, totalling 2,019 wards across the 105 municipal bodies.

With the announcement of the election schedule, the model code of conduct has come into immediate effect.

Chaudhury noted that 36,72,932 registered voters are eligible for these municipal bodies, including 17,73,716 women.

Polling will take place across 3,977 stations from 8am to 5pm.

The filing of nominations will begin on May 13, with the last date set for May 16. Scrutiny of papers will take place on May 18, and the final date for withdrawal of nominations is May 19.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab civic elections to be held on May 26, outcome on May 29
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab civic elections to be held on May 26, outcome on May 29
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