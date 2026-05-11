Punjab civic elections to be held on May 26, outcome on May 29

Polling for 105 municipal bodies in Punjab, including eight municipal corporations, is scheduled for May 26, as announced by state election commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhury on Monday. Counting will take place on May 29.

Polling for 105 municipal bodies in Punjab, including eight municipal corporations, is scheduled for May 26. (Representational photo)

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Addressing the media in Chandigarh, Chaudhury said the elections will be held to the eight municipal corporations of Mohali, Bathinda, Abohar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, Batala, and Pathankot.

Additionally, elections will be held for 76 municipal councils and 21 nagar panchayats, totalling 2,019 wards across the 105 municipal bodies.

With the announcement of the election schedule, the model code of conduct has come into immediate effect.

Chaudhury noted that 36,72,932 registered voters are eligible for these municipal bodies, including 17,73,716 women.

Polling will take place across 3,977 stations from 8am to 5pm.

The filing of nominations will begin on May 13, with the last date set for May 16. Scrutiny of papers will take place on May 18, and the final date for withdrawal of nominations is May 19.

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{{^usCountry}} More than 35,000 Punjab Police personnel will be deployed to ensure safety and security. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} More than 35,000 Punjab Police personnel will be deployed to ensure safety and security. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} These elections are seen as a litmus test for the ruling AAP government and the opposition parties, coming after a period of administrative delays and legal hurdles regarding ward delimitation. The results are expected to reflect the current public sentiment toward local governance, infrastructure, and urban development across major districts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These elections are seen as a litmus test for the ruling AAP government and the opposition parties, coming after a period of administrative delays and legal hurdles regarding ward delimitation. The results are expected to reflect the current public sentiment toward local governance, infrastructure, and urban development across major districts. {{/usCountry}}

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