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Punjab civic polls: High court refuses to entertain Bajwa’s PIL, imposes 25k fine

During the hearing, Bajwa’s lawyer had sought registration of an FIR against the AAP MLA and further directions to the state election commission (SEC) to deploy adequate police force and independent observers at all sensitive polling booths

Published on: May 26, 2026 07:24 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday refused to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the leader of opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa, and allowed withdrawal of the plea with a fine of 25,000. The detailed order is awaited.

When confronted by the court, Bajwa’s counsel admitted the omission but argued that it was unintentional. (HT File)
When confronted by the court, Bajwa’s counsel admitted the omission but argued that it was unintentional. (HT File)

The plea alleged that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kulwant Singh, while addressing a gathering, had said that “if there is any shortfall in votes, then they will lock the doors and do the required work.”

The Congress leader claimed that the statement posed a direct threat to free and fair elections, alleging that the leader was instigating the workers to indulge in “booth capturing, locking polling stations and manipulating votes” to secure victory in the May 26 civic body polls.

During the hearing, Bajwa’s lawyer had sought registration of an FIR against the AAP MLA and further directions to the state election commission (SEC) to deploy adequate police force and independent observers at all sensitive polling booths.

It was also demanded that the SEC arrange for a live telecast of voting and keep a record of the voting and counting process to ensure transparency.

When confronted by the court, Bajwa’s counsel admitted the omission but argued that it was unintentional. He further submitted that the petition was filed in the larger public interest and did not involve the petitioner’s personal cause; hence, the information was not mentioned.

The court did not agree with the arguments and was about to dismiss the PIL, but after much persuasion by Bajwa’s counsel, allowed the withdrawal of the plea but imposed a fine of 25,000.

 
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