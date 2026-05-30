Punjab civic polls: Split verdicts in Batala, Pathankot blunt AAP’s edge in Majha

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged as the single largest party in majority of the 12 civic bodies across the Majha region, but fractured verdicts in the key municipal corporations of Batala and Pathankot prevented it from securing a decisive urban sweep.

AAP winning candidates celebrating in Amritsar on Friday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

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In Batala municipal corporation, considered the bastion of AAP MLA and state working president Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi, the ruling party won 24 out of 50 wards but fell short of the majority mark. Congress secured 13 seats while the BJP managed two.

A similar verdict emerged in the Pathankot municipal corporation, where the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 22 seats in the 50-member House, but failed to secure a majority. Congress won 18 seats, while the ruling AAP finished third with 10 seats.

In several municipal councils and nagar panchayats, however, the AAP registered dominant victories. The party swept minister Harbhajan Singh ETO’s bastion Jandiala Guru municipal council by winning 13 of the 15 wards. Similar near clean sweeps were recorded in Ramdas municipal council and Rayya nagar panchayat.

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{{^usCountry}} In Ajnala municipal council too, the ruling party emerged with a commanding lead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Ajnala municipal council too, the ruling party emerged with a commanding lead. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the results were mixed in parts of Tarn Taran district. In Patti municipal council, considered the home turf of AAP MLA and former transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, Congress emerged as the single largest party with nine seats in the 19-member House, while AAP won only six. Four Independent winners are learnt to be associated with former minister and Akali leader Adesh Partap Singh Kairon.

In Bhikhiwind nagar panchayat, AAP won seven out of 13 wards in a close contest with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Congress.

In Fatehgarh Churian municipal council, the Congress outperformed the ruling party in the bastion of senior Congress MLA Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa by winning six out of 13 seats, though it remained short of majority. AAP secured four seats while SAD won two.

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In Dhariwal municipal council, AAP won seven out of 14 wards, while Congress and SAD secured two seats each. The BJP and an Independent candidate won one seat each.

In Sri Hargobindpur municipal council, AAP clinched five seats and Congress four in a closely fought contest, while Independent candidates bagged two seats. In Sujanpur municipal council, all three major political players — AAP, BJP and Congress got four seats each out of total 15, while three seats went to Independent candidates. No party could get a clear majority here.

AAP wrests Majitha in down-to-the wire battle

Amid high drama and allegations of irregularities, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wrested control of Majitha municipal council, the home turf of senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, in a closely fought contest. AAP won seven of the 13 wards, while SAD secured six seats after repeated recounting of votes, which Majithia alleged was carried out at the behest of the government to ensure AAP’s win. Congress leaders also alleged irregularities after their candidate from ward number 7, Pardeep Kaur, who was initially leading, eventually lost the contest.

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