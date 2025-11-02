Punjab: Clash over alleged CCTV inside Ferozepur shop leaves 3 injured

A dispute over an alleged CCTV camera in the changing room of a cosmetic shop led to a clash in Ferozepur on Friday evening, leaving three people injured. Police have seized the shop’s DVR, which is being examined to verify the alleged CCTV footage (Representational Image)

According to the initial information, two women had visited the cosmetic store at Delhi Gate and asked to try on undergarments. When one of them entered the changing room, she reportedly noticed a CCTV camera installed inside and raised an alarm. The women then called their relatives, who soon arrived at the shop and allegedly attacked the shopkeeper.

Amid the commotion, around ten unidentified persons also reached the spot, and one of them allegedly opened fire, injuring three people. Panic gripped the busy market area as locals rushed the injured to the Civil Hospital for treatment.

A heavy police force, led by SP (Investigation) Manjit Singh, reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Police have seized the shop’s DVR, which is being examined to verify the alleged CCTV footage.

Complainant Kuldeep Kumar told police that unknown assailants opened fire during the scuffle, causing further chaos. Based on his statement, a case has been registered against ten unidentified persons, including the two women, under 125, 115(2), 351(2), 190, 191(3) B.N.S 25/27 Arms Act.

Meanwhile, Chamkaur Singh, a relative of the women involved, termed the incident “highly unfortunate”, claiming that the firing was an act of self-defence amid the scuffle.