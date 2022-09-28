Punjab CM announces Bhagat Singh Chair to be set up at GNDU

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced the setting up of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chair at Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar.

Addressing the state-level function on the 115th birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh at Khatkar Kalan, the martyr’s native village, Mann said, “The aim of establishing the Chair is that students will do research on the life of martyrs so that society will not forget their sacrifices and principles.”

The chief minister announced that the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Youth Awards, which have been suspended for the past several years, would be revived. He said that the Punjab government will install a 5-D statue of the freedom fighter at Chandigarh airport, which was named after the martyr on Wednesday.

He said that Khatkar Kalan is a holy place from which everyone gets inspiration.

Deputy speaker Jai Kishan Singh Rori, cabinet minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa, minister Anmol Gagan Mann and other leaders were present on the occasion.

Mann paid floral tributes to the freedom fighter at the museum and honoured his kin besides those of martyr Sukhdev.

