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Punjab CM: Anti-sacrilege Bill sent to governor for assent

Bhagwant Mann confirms submitting legislation proposing life term for desecration, a day after Gulab Chand Kataria claimed no file pending.

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 01:09 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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The Punjab government has sent the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill-2026 to governor Gulab Chand Kataria for assent.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann said on Friday that the Punjab government has sent the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill-2026 to governor Gulab Chand Kataria for assent. (HT file photo)

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann shared this information in a post on X on Friday morning, a day after Kataria said he had not yet received the Bill.

“The Act (read Bill) passed in the legislative assembly against the disrespect of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji has been sent to the governor sahib for his signatures,” Mann posted on X.

The Bill, which proposes stricter penalties, including life term and fines up to 25 lakh, for acts of beadbi (sacrilege) against Guru Granth Sahib, was unanimously passed by the assembly during a special session on April 13.

Under the constitutional process, the governor may either grant assent, allowing the Bill to become law, return it for reconsideration, or reserve it for the President.

According to the Bill, any individual who abets the commission of an offence shall be liable to the same punishment as provided for the offence so abetted. The Bill seeks to define sacrilege as “any wilful and deliberate act, committed with the intent of desecration by way of physical damaging, defacing, burning, tearing or theft of the saroop(s) of Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib or part thereof, or by words, either spoken or written, or by signs or by visible representations or through electronic means or otherwise, which is of such a nature as to hurt the religious feelings of persons professing the Sikh faith.”

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab CM: Anti-sacrilege Bill sent to governor for assent
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab CM: Anti-sacrilege Bill sent to governor for assent
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