Punjab: CM approves over 120% hike in Adarsh School teachers’ salaries

Chandigarh

Mann said every genuine demand of the Adarsh School teachers had been addressed after years of neglect under previous governments. (HT Photo)

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday approved a hike in salaries of Adarsh School teachers taking their monthly pay from around ₹10,000 to over ₹22,000 (120% increase), officials said.

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According to an official release, the decision will benefit around 1,100 teachers and reaffirms the state government’s commitment that those shaping Punjab’s future must themselves receive fair compensation, dignity and due recognition.

Mann said his government will continue to safeguard the interests of teachers because strengthening the education system and securing the future of every student begins with empowering the teachers who build it.

Chairing a meeting with a delegation of the teachers, Mann said successive governments neglected the teaching community despite their pivotal role in shaping the future of Punjab.

“Teachers are the backbone of our education system. For nearly two decades, these teachers have served with dedication despite receiving a meagre salary. Our government has decided to correct this long-standing injustice by increasing their salaries by more than 120 percent,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The CM said teachers would not only receive enhanced salaries but would also be extended facilities on the Kendriya Vidyalaya school pattern, providing them with improved service conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM said teachers would not only receive enhanced salaries but would also be extended facilities on the Kendriya Vidyalaya school pattern, providing them with improved service conditions. {{/usCountry}}

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More than 15,000 students are currently studying in these CBSE-affiliated Adarsh Schools, and the state government remains fully committed to protecting the interests of both students and teachers, he said.

“When teachers feel secure and respected, students receive better education. Our priority is to safeguard the interests of teachers so that the future of every child studying in these schools remains secure,” he added.

Mann said every genuine demand of the Adarsh School teachers had been addressed after years of neglect under previous governments.

“Our government is committed to the welfare of every section of society. We have accepted the legitimate demands of these teachers and will continue ensuring they can discharge their responsibilities in a smooth and hassle-free manner,” he added.

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Create awareness on govt’s health schemes: CM

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday directed the health department to intensify awareness campaign so that more people across the state can avail the benefits of the government’s two healthcare initiatives — Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana (MMSY) and Aam Aadmi Clinics (AACs).

Chairing a meeting to review the implementation and progress of both schemes, Mann said, “1,090 Aam Aadmi Clinics, including 603 in rural areas and 487 in urban areas, are providing healthcare facilities to people of the state. These clinics have so far recorded 6.11 crore OPDs, with 1.91 crore unique patients having visited them for the first time to avail free treatment”.

He added that around 93,000 patients visit Aam Aadmi Clinics every day, with an average of 86 OPDs per clinic daily.

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