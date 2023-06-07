CM Mann’s nod to series of cultural fests across Punjab

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday gave a nod to organise a series of cultural festivals across Punjab to help the state emerge as a world-class tourist destination by showcasing its rich culture, art and legacy.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann. (File photo)

A decision to this effect was taken by the chief minister while chairing a meeting of the tourism department here at his office in Punjab civil secretariat-I.

Mann said the move is aimed at enhancing tourist visits in the state and establishing it as a world-class destination in the coming years. These cultural events will give a major fillip to the tourism sector in the state and will help Punjab emerge prominently on the world tourist map,” he said.

The CM bemoaned that due to negligence of the successive state governments, the vast potential of the state in the tourism sector has remained untapped. He asked the tourism department to prepare a plan for organising these cultural festivals regularly so that it emerges as a mass event.

He said these cultural events should be organised in every nook and corner of the state and maximum public participation should be elicited in it. The chief minister asked the tourism department to prepare a detailed blueprint for organising these cultural festivals so that a major fillip can be given to the tourism sector in the state.