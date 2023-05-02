Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Foolproof mechanism adopted for recruitment: Punjab CM

Foolproof mechanism adopted for recruitment: Punjab CM

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 02, 2023

Addressing the gathering at a function to hand over job letters to 200 youths in the departments of health and family welfare, medical education and cooperation, Mann said they (government) had given the guarantee of employment which was being fulfilled now in right earnest

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said his government has adopted a foolproof mechanism for the recruitment process due to which not even a single appointment has been challenged in the court so far.

Addressing the gathering at a function to hand over job letters to 200 youths in the departments of health and family welfare, medical education and cooperation, Mann said they (government) had given the guarantee of employment which was being fulfilled now in right earnest. “The jobs have been given completely on the basis of merit,” he said, putting the number of jobs given by the present government at more than 29,000.

Mann exhorted the youths to discharge their duty with utmost dedication, hard work and commitment, thereby contributing in the progress of the state and prosperity of its people. Talking about the ‘Sarkar Tuhaade Dwaar’ scheme, the chief minister said that it is aimed at ensuring that the officers, especially the deputy commissioners and additional deputy commissioners, maximise their field visits, specifically in villages, and interact with the people. Health minister Dr Balbir Singh was also present at the event.

