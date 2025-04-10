Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann misusing state intel units for political espionage, claims state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar

Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Sunil Jakhar on Thursday accused chief minister Bhagwant Mann of misusing the state’s intelligence apparatus for political espionage and asked the governor to order a probe. Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Sunil Jakhar on Thursday accused chief minister Bhagwant Mann of political espionage, described the situation as “IntelGate Punjab”, saying this was not an isolated lapse but a dangerous and deliberate pattern of institutional capture for political ends (HT File)

In a strongly worded letter to the Punjab governor, Jakhar wrote “The CM’s on-record statement in the Punjab Legislative Assembly where he declared: “Main sarkar vich haan, mere kol intelligence hai” (“I am in the government, and I have the intelligence”) was not a stray remark, but a public admission of deploying the state intelligence network for surveillance on political rivals — a serious subversion of democratic norms and institutional propriety.”

He further pointed out that ‘soon after his statement, reshuffle was done in Intelligence Department and intelligence chief was also transferred’

“This cannot be dismissed as coincidence. Was he removed for refusing to comply with political directives? Was he resisting pressure to turn the intelligence wing into a private tool of the ruling party?” said Jakhar.

The state BJP chief described the situation as “IntelGate Punjab”, saying this was not an isolated lapse but a dangerous and deliberate pattern of institutional capture for political ends.

He also cited the grenade attack on the residence of senior BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in Jalandhar on the night of April 7-8, calling it a chilling reminder of how the diversion of intelligence resources towards political spying can weaken the state’s ability to prevent real threats.

Jakhar urged the governor to order a high-level judicial or independent inquiry into the misuse of intelligence and the removal of the ADGP.

He also called for the governor to refer the matter to the Central government and national investigative agencies, stating that Punjab’s status as a sensitive border state makes this not just a state issue, but a matter of national security.