Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s visit to Punjabi university a bummer; no word on financial aid

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s visit to the cash-strapped Punjabi university here on Tuesday came as a bummer with no monetary aid announced for the institution, much to the disappointment of varsity authorities expecting grant from the government to help it sail through the financial crisis.

The chief minister’s visit came on a day when the varsity passed its ₹206 crore deficit annual budget for the next fiscal year in a syndicate meeting.

Mann was here to address students, faculty and university employees in the valedictory function of three-day Punjabi cinema, television and theatre mega show.

“It was an appropriate day for CM Mann to announce special bailout package as his visit coincided with varsity syndicate meeting which passed the deficit budget of ₹206 crore,” said a senior faculty member.

As per 2022-23 budgetary proposal, the university’s estimated expenditure is ₹548 crore, while its expected income is ₹342 crore, mainly from few collections and government grant.

The university was expecting the newly-elected chief minister to make an announcement for disbursing the grant announced by former CM Charanjit Singh Channi.

On November 24, Channi and former finance minister Manpreet Badal had announced that the state government will clear the ₹150-crore debt of the varsity in one go and double the annual grant from ₹120 crore to ₹240 crore.

Later, addressing the press conference, varsity vice-chancellor Professor Arvind said the university handed over detailed presentation related to the university’s financial condition to the chief minister.

“We are hoping to get some funds from newly formed government. For this, the university will strongly put up its case,” he said.

Mann, addressing the gathering, ensured to make Punjabi University free from the massive debt so as to regain its pristine glory as a seat of higher learning in northern India.

“The government will make every effort to make university a debt free,” he said.

Mann said no student would be bereft of higher education due to paucity of funds.

“To impart world class education to our students is the top priority of the state government,” he said.

He said that all the pending issues of teachers would be resolved to their satisfaction soon.

Mismanagement prevailed after media persons were disallowed entry inside the venue. Police cordoned off the area to restrict movement of scribes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON