Punjab CM Channi gives nod to fill 10,880 vacant posts in education department

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday gave approval to fill 10,880 vacant posts in the state education department.

Presiding over a meeting of various departments, the CM termed education as the core sector which would be streamlined. He also directed to create 2,000 posts of physical education teachers in primary schools.

The CM advocated for formation of a cluster in every village with a primary, middle and the high school availing the services of a single physical education trainer. He asked the school education department to actively consider the proposal.

Channi also discussed issues related to various unions and said the department must examine their demand and take up the matter with the finance department.

Accepting the long-pending demand of around 1,000 headmasters and teachers recruited under the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA), the CM directed the finance department to release the state’s share of salaries which were slashed due to ceiling by the central government in 2016. It will cost ₹3.2 crore to the state exchequer.

In another decision, the CM gave the go-ahead for the recruitment of nearly 3,400 posts in the health department to further strengthen the healthcare system.

Channi directed that the proposal on the inclusion of Asha and other health workers in the Ayushman Bharat scheme be brought up in the cabinet meeting.

He announced to lay the foundation stones of medical colleges in Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur besides setting up a new medical college in Sangrur with 100% state funding.

Deputy chief minister OP Soni, finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal, medical education minister Raj Kumar Verka and education minister Pargat Singh were also present.