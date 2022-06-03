Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab CM confidant Gurmail Singh is AAP nominee for Sangrur LS byelection
chandigarh news

Punjab CM confidant Gurmail Singh is AAP nominee for Sangrur LS byelection

Last date for filing nominations for the June 23 Lok Sabha byelection is June 6; seat fell vacant after Bhagwant Mann quit Parliament to become CM
Gurmail Singh, 38, is the Aam Aadmi Party candidate for the Sangrur Lok Sabha byelection to be held on June 23. He is a confidant of chief minister Bhagwant Mann. (HT Photo)
Published on Jun 03, 2022 06:16 PM IST
ByHarmandeep Singh

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday declared its district unit chief Gurmail Singh, 38, as its candidate for the Sangrur Lok Sabha byelection to be held on June 23.

Also read: Sangrur bypoll: BJP, PLC and SAD (Sanyukt) to jointly field candidate: Ashwani Sharma

Gurmail Singh, a confidant of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who joined the AAP in 2014, is also the sarpanch of Gharachon village.

In the absence of Mann in the district, Gurmail is the one who is calling the shots and running the show from the CM’s residence along with Manpreet Kaur, the sister of Bhagwant Mann.

Party sources said that Gurmail Singh had been at loggerheads with Congress leader and former state education minister Vijay Inder Singla and had been suspended twice as panchayat head during the Congress rule in Punjab.

The last date for filing nominations is June 6. The seat fell vacant after Bhagwant Mann quit Parliament to become chief minister after leading the AAP to an unprecedented victory in the February assembly elections by winning 92 of the 117 seats.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Harmandeep Singh

Harmandeep Singh is staff Correspondent and have specialisation in investigative reporting. He covers Punjab politics, mining, crime, school education, health, medical education, administration, labour department, brain-drain and rural areas besides burning issues of Sangrur and Barnala districts....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP