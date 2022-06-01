Sangrur bypoll: BJP, PLC and SAD (Sanyukt) to jointly field candidate: Ashwani Sharma
Ashwani Sharma, president of the state unit of the BJP, on Tuesday said that they along with the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) (Sanyukt) will jointly field a candidate for the Sangrur bypoll. Earlier, the BJP had announced to contest the bypoll alone.
Sharma was here in Sangrur where a virtual programme pertaining to the release of the 11th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was organised.
“Everyone knows we are in alliance with former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s PLC and the SAD (Sanyukt) and all parties are in contact with each other. We will announce our candidate soon,” he said.
Meanwhile, he also held Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha responsible for the killing of Congress leader and singer Sidhu Moose Wala.
“There is no such thing as law and order in Punjab since the AAP government took over. What will happen to ordinary people if VIPs are not safe in Punjab,” he asked.
He further added, “The AAP government has given chance to assailants to murder Moose Wala by reducing his security and making it public. Since the Punjab government is run by Kejriwal and Raghav Chadha, therefore, they are responsible for his murder.”
-
