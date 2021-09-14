Punjab CM doing electioneering in guise of government events: AAP

The AAP on Tuesday said that chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh was holding election programmes under the guise of government events in defiance of the farmer unions’ directive.

Addressing a press conference here, AAP national executive member and MLA Aman Arora appealed to the Samyukt Kisan Morcha to tighten the screws on the Congress or reconsider their orders to political parties to not hold rallies and allow other parties to also organise their political programmes. “The CM’s programme was a clear violation of conditions fixed in the meeting held by the kisan morcha with political parties,” he claimed. Arora also termed the chief minister’s statement asking the farmers to protest in Delhi as irresponsible.

Appoints 18 segment in-charges

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday released a list of 18 constituency in-charges, taking the total to 65.

Harjot Singh Bains has been made in-charge for Anandpur Sahib assembly segment, Kulwant Singh Sidhu for Atam Nagar, Santosh Kataria for Balachaur, Amandeep Singh (Goldy) Musafir for Balluana and Rupinder Singh Happy for Bassi Pathana, according to the list signed by AAP state president Bhagwant Mann and Punjab affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh.

Jagroop Singh Gill has been made constituency in-charge for Bathinda Urban, Ranjit Singh Rana for Bholath, Shamsher Singh for Dina Nagar, Ranveer Singh Bhullar for Ferozepur Urban, Ashu Bangar for Ferozepur Rural, Surinder Singh Sodhi for Jalandhar Cantt, Manju Rana for Kapurthala, Tarunpreet Singh Sondh for Khanna, Dr Mohammad Jameel Ur Rehman for Malerkotla, Prof Gurdhian Singh Multani for Mukerian, Lalit Mohan (Ballu) Pathak for Nawanshahr, Jagroop Singh Sekhwan for Qadian and Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal for Tarn Taran.

Demand for 15-day assembly session

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and leader of opposition (LOP) Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday asked the Punjab government to convene a session of the state assembly immediately.

In a statement here, Cheema said that issues related to the farmers, labourers, traders, employees and the unemployed needed to be discussed in detail as the monsoon session would be the last session of the present government. “In a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) held before the commencement of the special session on September 3, speaker Rana KP Singh had assured that the session will be reconvened in 15 to 20 days to discuss all pending issues,” he said.

Reiterating his demand for a 15-day session, the AAP leader said two days should be set aside for discussion on issues related to the farming community.