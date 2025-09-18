Punjab CM launches Mission Chardi Kala to raise funds for flood-hit Punjab

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday launched ‘Mission Chardi Kala’—a global fundraising campaign to raise funds for the rehabilitation efforts for Punjab flood victims. Punjab Chief minister Bhagwant Mann

In a video message, the CM said that in the past days, the state witnessed a scene that our generations will never forget as floods washed away millions of dreams.

“As many as 2,300 villages are submerged, more than 2 million people affected, five lakh acres of crops destroyed, 56 precious lives were lost, and seven lakh people have become homeless,” Mann said.

Likewise, the chief minister said that 3,200 government schools have been damaged, 19 colleges have been turned into rubble, 1,400 clinics and hospitals have been ruined, 8,500km of roads have been destroyed, and 2,500 bridges have collapsed.

“According to initial estimates, the loss is around ₹13,800 crore, and the actual damage may be even greater,” the CM said, adding that now it is time to move beyond relief and begin rehabilitation as our farmers need to sow their fields again, children need to return to school, and families need to rebuild their homes.

“This is the reason why the state government has launched Mission Chardi Kala, which means strength even in sorrow, hope even in darkness,” he said, urging the people to contribute by visiting www.rangla.punjab.gov.in.

The CM appealed to every Punjabi, to every citizen of India, to industrialists, artists, charitable trusts, and to all Punjabi brothers and sisters across the world that today the state needs them.

Giving a clarion call to come together and hold Punjab’s hand in this time of need, Mann promised that every single rupee of their contribution will be used with full honesty and transparency, solely for rehabilitation and rebuilding.

Reviews flood situation

The chief minister also held a video conference with the deputy commissioners of all districts to review the flood relief efforts. He directed the DCs to visit the flood relief camps and other affected areas daily to ensure that people do not face any kind of inconvenience.

Mann apprised them of Mission Chardi Kala and stated that every single penny collected under this mission will be spent on the rehabilitation of the flood-affected people.

Vikramjit Singh Sahney pledges ₹1cr for flood relief

Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Wednesday announced a contribution of ₹1 crore towards Mission Chardi Kala. According to a press release, he is also providing 50 tractors and 10 JCB machines for desilting operations in flood-hit areas of Punjab over the next three months.