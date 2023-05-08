Bhagwant Mann lays foundation stone of chitti bein project

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, on Monday, laid the foundation of the chitti bein project in Garhshankar sub-divisions’ Simbli village as part of the government’s drive to save water. Rajya Sabha member and environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal was also present. The project is expected to recharge groundwater in the catchment area. (HT Photo/Sunny Sehgal)

Under this project, an escape regulator would be constructed at Simbli, through which surplus water in the Bist Doab Canal would be released in dried-up drains in Simbli, Langroya and East Bein. Seechewal has released an amount of ₹1.19 crore, needed for the project, from his MPLAD fund. The project is expected to recharge groundwater in the catchment area.

Quoting from religious scriptures, the CM said that the great saints and gurus had given a message to conserve air water and earth, but unfortunately, their words were not honoured.

Mann said the political parties ignored the environmental issues as they did not fetch them votes but the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had the environment as a major issue in its manifesto, and on coming into power, it not only earmarked a budget for the environment conservation but also sent an environmentalist -- Balbir Singh Seechewal to the parliament to keep raising the matter with the centre. He said He said that the government would soon embark upon a massive campaign to preserve the natural resources of the state.

The CM said that the state government was taking steps for optimum utilisation of the canal water to save the groundwater. “At present Punjab used 33-34% of its canal water which would be raised to 60% in the first phase. Massive steps were being taken to ensure adequate canal water supply reaches the tail ends,” he added.

Reiterating that Punjab had no water to spare, Mann said that instead of Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, the project should be now conceived as Yamuna Satluj Link (YSL), and water from Yamuna should be supplied to Punjab through Satluj to cater to the needs of the state.

Mann also hinted at changing the boundaries of Hoshiarpur district by stating that the demand of villagers willing to become a part of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district would be sympathetically considered by the state cabinet. He also announced upgrading, widening and strengthening the Garhshankar bye-pass.