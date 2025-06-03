Punjab CM Mann draws flak for ‘one nation, one husband’ remark post Op Sindoor

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday hit out at the BJP, accusing the saffron party of politicising Operation Sindoor for electoral gains. The BJP was quick to get back at him and demanded he apologise and resign for making light of the military operation launched on May 7 to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which the husbands of Hindu women tourists, identified by their sindoor, were targeted. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann was replying to a question about the BJP campaign for the June 19 Ludhiana West assembly byelection when he accused the saffron party of making a mockery of Indian traditions for votes. (HT file photo)

Replying to a question about the BJP campaign for the June 19 Ludhiana West assembly byelection, Mann accused the party of making a mockery of Indian traditions for votes.

Alluding to reports that BJP workers are distributing sindoor (vermillion) to households following the success of Operation Sindoor, Mann remarked: “Will you wear sindoor in (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi’s name? Is this One Nation, One Husband?”

The BJP denied any such drive to win over voters and its leaders, including Pritpal Singh Balliawal, termed the CM’s remarks “shameful”.

BJP candidate Jiwan Gupta is contesting against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) nominee and MP Sanjeev Arora, Congress’s Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Parupkar Singh Ghumman for the Ludhiana West assembly seat. Describing Mann’s remarks as “vulgarity dressed as leadership”, the BJP demanded Mann’s resignation.

“He didn’t insult the BJP. He insulted every widow of a soldier, every mother of a martyr, every woman of Bharat. And now a question to (AAP national convener) Arvind Kejriwal: Do you support your CM mocking sindoor, a sacred symbol worn by your own wife? Or will you stay silent just to protect your politics? Mann must resign and apologise to the nation,” the party posted on X, adding “He can’t grasp the meaning of sindoor — a symbol of love, sacrifice, and strength for every Indian woman.”