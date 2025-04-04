Menu Explore
Punjab CM Mann flags off 139 hi-tech vehicles to boost policing

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Apr 04, 2025 05:12 AM IST

Addressing the gathering, CM Mann said the state government is equipping the Punjab Police with the best infrastructural facilities and modernising it on scientific lines to enable it for tackling the law and order situation effectively.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday flagged off 139 new hi-tech vehicles at Punjab Police Academy (PPA) Phillaur in Jalandhar on Thursday.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday flagged off 139 new hi-tech vehicles at Punjab Police Academy (PPA) Phillaur in Jalandhar on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday flagged off 139 new hi-tech vehicles at Punjab Police Academy (PPA) Phillaur in Jalandhar on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Addressing the gathering, CM Mann said the state government is equipping the Punjab Police with the best infrastructural facilities and modernising it on scientific lines to enable it for tackling the law and order situation effectively.

Mann said with the induction of a new fleet of vehicles, the station house officers (SHOs) in 454 police stations across the state have got new vehicles.

“This is contrary to earlier trends when the new vehicles were given to the top officers instead of those at the grass-roots level,” he said.

The CM said that being a border state a number of forces inimical to state have been chalking out nefarious designs to disturb hard-earned peace of state, but the Punjab Police has always foiled such attempts. He said that to further overcome major challenges faced by the state, it is imperative that the police force is updated as per advanced requirements in the field of investigation, science and technology.

“Almost 70% of the drugs are smuggled from Pakistan across the border via drones and are subsequently supplied in the state. The state government has joined hands with the BSF by launching anti-drone technology to check the movement of drones,” he said.

Mann claimed that due to the concerted efforts of the state government, drug smuggling has reduced drastically as a report of BSF has indicated a decline in cross-border consignments due to strict enforcement.

The chief minister said that the state government has already decided to recruit 1,800 constables and 300 sub-inspectors every year in Punjab Police to overcome the scarcity of cops.

The chief minister said that the state government has launched a major crackdown against drugs in Punjab to break the backbone of the menace.

