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Punjab CM Mann inaugurates 250 rural sport grounds

Punjab CM Mann inaugurates 250 rural sport grounds

Published on: May 04, 2026 07:33 pm IST
PTI |
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Mohali, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said his government is undertaking a large-scale push to transform the state's sports ecosystem, with a clear focus on steering the youth away from drugs and channelising their energy into productive avenues.

Punjab CM Mann inaugurates 250 rural sport grounds

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating 250 'Pendu Khed Maidans' in the state.

"Promotion of sports culture can be the most effective tool in the state government's crusade against drugs. With the promotion of sports, the unbounded energy of the youth is being utilised for excelling in sports," he said.

The youth who are involved in sports have no time even to look at drugs because they are using all their might to excel in their respective fields, Mann said. This will go a long way in eliminating the curse of drugs from the state and making the youth an equal partner in socio-economic development, he added.

The CM further said the state government is developing 3,100 'Pendu Khed Maidans' equipped with modern facilities across the state in the first phase at a cost of 1,250 crore. "Out of these, 250 grounds are being dedicated to the public today," he said, adding that the rest will be ready by July 15.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab CM Mann inaugurates 250 rural sport grounds
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab CM Mann inaugurates 250 rural sport grounds
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