Mohali, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said his government is undertaking a large-scale push to transform the state's sports ecosystem, with a clear focus on steering the youth away from drugs and channelising their energy into productive avenues.

Punjab CM Mann inaugurates 250 rural sport grounds

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating 250 'Pendu Khed Maidans' in the state.

"Promotion of sports culture can be the most effective tool in the state government's crusade against drugs. With the promotion of sports, the unbounded energy of the youth is being utilised for excelling in sports," he said.

The youth who are involved in sports have no time even to look at drugs because they are using all their might to excel in their respective fields, Mann said. This will go a long way in eliminating the curse of drugs from the state and making the youth an equal partner in socio-economic development, he added.

The CM further said the state government is developing 3,100 'Pendu Khed Maidans' equipped with modern facilities across the state in the first phase at a cost of ₹1,250 crore. "Out of these, 250 grounds are being dedicated to the public today," he said, adding that the rest will be ready by July 15.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Emphasising the role of these grounds in the anti-drug campaign, Mann said these will play a revolutionary role in the 'Yudh Nashean Virudh' campaign. They will encourage the youth to stay away from substance abuse and help them achieve their dreams of winning medals at national and international levels, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Emphasising the role of these grounds in the anti-drug campaign, Mann said these will play a revolutionary role in the 'Yudh Nashean Virudh' campaign. They will encourage the youth to stay away from substance abuse and help them achieve their dreams of winning medals at national and international levels, he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Special focus is being laid on distributing sports kits and equipment and imparting quality training to the youth, he further said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Special focus is being laid on distributing sports kits and equipment and imparting quality training to the youth, he further said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On this occasion, Mann interacted with young athletes from the village, distributed sports kits, and felicitated them for their enthusiasm and dedication towards sports. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On this occasion, Mann interacted with young athletes from the village, distributed sports kits, and felicitated them for their enthusiasm and dedication towards sports. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a gesture that drew appreciation from the gathering, he also actively joined women athletes on the volleyball court, playing alongside them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a gesture that drew appreciation from the gathering, he also actively joined women athletes on the volleyball court, playing alongside them. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

mohali punjab drugs See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON