Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab CM Mann should give up home portfolio, says Partap Singh Bajwa

Punjab CM Mann should give up home portfolio, says Partap Singh Bajwa

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 24, 2023 08:38 AM IST

“If you cannot handle the state’s law and order, you have no right to be the state’s home minister. Mann must quit and let someone else do the job,” said leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa

After a police constable was killed and eight others, including four cops, were injured in an exchange of gunfire in Sultanpur Lodhi, leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday asked Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to give the home portfolio to some other minister.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa

“If you cannot handle the state’s law and order, you have no right to be the state’s home minister. Mann must quit and let someone else do the job,” said Bajwa.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

He said if Mann can change portfolios of cabinet ministers on the pretext of non-performance, why cannot he do the same for himself.

The Congress leader said the police now used Section 145 of the CrPC to resolve the dispute between two factions of the Nihangs. “With the police intervention, both factions have compromised. Had the government done this before, the life of the police constable could have been saved,” he said.

The LoP claimed that ever since the Aam Aadmi Party came to power in Punjab, the crime rate had increased.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sultanpur lodhi police constable
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP