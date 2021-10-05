Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi to meet Union home minister Amit Shah today

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi is scheduled to meet Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday evening.

Channi is likely to take up with Shah the repeal of the three contentious agriculture laws against which farmers from Punjab and other states are protesting and the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh.

First meeting with Shah after becoming CM

The chief minister is tentatively scheduled to meet the Union home minister at 6pm.

This will be Channi’s first meeting with Shah after taking over the reins of the state on September 20 from Capt Amarinder Singh, who had to resign following a bitter tussle with Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and some other detractors.

CM met governor seeking justice for UP victims

Channi, along with his cabinet colleagues, met governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday and submitted a memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to direct the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure justice to the families of Sunday’s violence in Lakhimpur Kheri district.

In the memorandum, the CM also sought the repeal of the three agriculture laws.

Called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week

Last week, Channi had called on Modi in Delhi and urged the Centre to withdraw the three laws.

The new CM’s meeting with Shah comes six days after Capt Amarinder Singh met the BJP leader, fuelling speculation about his future political moves. Capt Amarinder is upset over the “humiliating treatment” meted out to him by the Congress and has already announced that he will not remain in the party.