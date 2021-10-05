BKU leader Gurnam Singh Charuni prevented from going to Lakhimpur Kheri

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Gurnam Singh Charuni was detained in Meerut on Monday while he was on his way to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the families of the people killed in the violence that erupted during a farmer protest on Sunday. He was released late on Monday night and called on his supporters to gather at Tikri on Wednesday to march to Lakhimpur Kheri.

BKU leader Harpal Singh Bilari said they did not know about Charuni’s whereabouts till late in the night. “His worried supporters and other farmer leaders came to know about it in the night that he was taken into custody in Meerut.”

A sit-in was held outside Meerut’s Police Lines on Monday against Charuni’s detention there. Rashtriya Jat Mahasabha’s state president Rohit Jakhar and former lawmaker Rajendra Sharma also joined the protest.

Also Read: Congress rallies top leaders in Lakhimpur Kheri violence aftermath

“We came to know about his detention around 10 pm and rushed to the police lines with other leaders and supporters thereafter,” said Sharma.

Charuni thanked his supporters for ensuring his release. “ ...our battle for pride and honour of farmers will continue.”