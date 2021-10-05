Congress rallies top leaders in Lakhimpur Kheri violence aftermath

From Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and Sachin Pilot, the Congress rallied its top leaders across states as it announced nationwide protests against the violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri during a farmer protest that left eight people dead. The farmers alleged Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra Teni, mowed down four cultivators with his SUV and triggered the violence on Sunday.

The Congress demanded immediate dismissal of the minister and the arrest of his son, who has been booked for murder and criminal conspiracy. Its approach is significant as polls are due in Uttar Pradesh early next year. The party has been supportive of the farmers in their protests against the three contentious laws enacted last year.

“Tomorrow (Tuesday), there will be gherao of offices of district magistrates in every district across the country. It will become a countrywide movement. I demand the Prime Minister and Uttar Pradesh chief minister to take strict action against those responsible,” said Congress leader Rajiv Shukla.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Randhawa were among the Congress leaders detained while trying to go to Lakhimpur Kheri. In a tweet, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “Priyanka, I know you won’t go back - they are stunned by your courage. In this non-violent fight for justice, we will make the country’s Annadata (farmer) win.”

Several videos emerged showing Priyanka Gandhi trying to reason with police, pointing out it was illegal to stop her. She also challenged them to arrest her. In a video posted by Congress, she could be seen cleaning the floor of the guest house where she was detained.

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi was denied permission to go to Lakhimpur Kheri. Similarly, Baghel arrived in Lucknow but was not allowed to proceed to Lakhimpur Kheri.

Uttar Pradesh government separately wrote to the Punjab chief secretary urging him not to allow anyone to go to Lakhimpur Kheri as the local administration has barred the assembly of over four people.

Maharashtra Congress leaders Nana Patole and Bhai Jagtap and Pilot joined a protest in Lucknow. In Kolkata, Congress workers gathered in front of the governor’s house to protest.