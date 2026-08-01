Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said that his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann should tell people how many of the Aam Aadmi Party’s pre-poll promises have been fulfilled so far.

Recalling the life and legacy of Shaheed Udham Singh, Saini said the revolutionary devoted his life to the service of the nation and avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in London. (HT Photo)

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“With only about four months left before the next assembly elections in Punjab, people deserve to know how many of these promises have been kept,” Saini said, questioning if the Mann government would be able to fulfil the remaining promises within the short time left.

Saini, who was speaking at an event to mark the 87th martyrdom day of Shaheed Udham Singh in Sanaur, said that only a BJP government could fulfil the dreams envisioned by the legendary freedom fighter for the development of the youth.

Taking a swipe at the AAP government, he remarked that a state’s development is driven not by slogans but by intent and commitment. Saini also targeted the Punjab government over alleged “irregularities” in the excise inspector recruitments, describing it as a grave injustice to deserving youths.

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{{^usCountry}} Referring to the claim of a speaker at the event that the Punjab government had fulfilled only 30% of its electoral promises, Saini asked CM Mann to reveal how many of these promises had actually been implemented and whether he could fulfil the remaining commitments within the next four months. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to the claim of a speaker at the event that the Punjab government had fulfilled only 30% of its electoral promises, Saini asked CM Mann to reveal how many of these promises had actually been implemented and whether he could fulfil the remaining commitments within the next four months. {{/usCountry}}

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Drawing a parallel with the BJP’s election manifesto in Haryana, he said the party had made 217 ‘Sankalps’ (promises) during the 2024 assembly polls, of which 70 have been fulfilled in just one-and-a-half years, while the remaining 147 would also be implemented soon.

Recalling the life and legacy of Shaheed Udham Singh, Saini said the revolutionary devoted his life to the service of the nation and avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in London. “Udham Singh distinguished between the British people and British imperialism; his struggle was never against any religion, community or nation, but against injustice,” Saini said.

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Urging the people of Punjab to draw inspiration from the great revolutionary, Saini said that if one Udham Singh could uphold his resolve for 21 years and shake the foundations of an empire, then 3.5 crore Punjabis united by a common resolve could certainly transform the destiny of the state.