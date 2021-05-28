Punjab CM orders ramp-up of alternate drugs to treat Mucormycosis

With as many as 188 cases of Mucormycosis (Black Fungus) reported in the state so far, chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday ordered a ramp-up of stocks of alternate drugs to treat the disease in view of the shortage of Amphotericin.

"With only Liposomal Amphotericin B injections in the stock, and just 880 more Liposomal expected to be received today (Thursday), the CM stressed the need to strengthen alternate drug stocks as recommended by the Expert Group constituted by his government to deal with the crisis," read an official release.

Also Read| 72% black fungus patients in Punjab got infection in sinus

Emphasising the need to ensure that every patient has a chance to recover from Black Fungus, a disease reportedly caused by the overuse of steroids in Covid treatment, especially those suffering from diabetes, the chief minister said that along with efforts to get more of the Amphotericin drug, the state government has already made available the alternate drugs - Itraconazole (4,000 tablets) and Posaconazole (5,00 tablets), as suggested by the Expert Group.

He also noted that the 6-member Expert Group has begun its task of advising hospitals on the treatment protocols and the use of various drugs being supplied to them.

Giving details of the confirmed cases of Black Fungus reported till date in the government hospitals, Medical Education Secretary DK Tiwari disclosed that the maximum of 16 cases had come to light at Government Medical College (GMC), Patiala, followed by GMC Amritsar (10), GMC Faridkot (8) and GMC Mohali (2).