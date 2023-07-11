Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann takes stock of relief and rescue work

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday conducted a tour of the rain-affected areas to take stock of the relief and rescue measures as he interacted with the people evacuated from low-lying areas.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann takes stock of the relief and rescue measures being conducted at rain-affected areas in the state, on Monday. (PTI)

The CM described the situation as “alarming” but asserted that the state government is putting its best efforts into extending relief to the people. Mann said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke with him during which he apprised him of the entire situation in the state. He said as of now, central assistance is not required for relief and rescue work as the situation is under control. However, the chief minister said if the need arises, help will be sought from the Union government to tackle the situation.

According to an official statement, the chief minister also said that a ‘special girdawari’ (survey) will be conducted to ascertain the loss of crops, property and others due to heavy rainfall in the state over the past three days.

Mann assured the people that the government is committed to safeguarding their interests against nature’s fury.

The chief minister also said that people should not panic as the state government is there to serve them by keeping a regular tab on the situation arising in the aftermath of the incessant rains. He said deputy commissioners (DCs) and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) are expediting the relief work in their respective districts to provide succour to the masses.

CS chairs high-level meet

Chandigarh Punjab chief secretary Anurag Verma on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to take stock of the situation in the state due to continuous heavy rains and to speed up the relief work.

Verma held the meeting with administrative secretaries of the departments concerned, deputy commissioners, state police chief Gaurav Yadav, senior superintendents of police and representatives of the Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The Punjab chief minister’s special chief secretary, A Venu Prasad was also present at the meeting. Verma said there was no dearth of funds to deal with the situation caused by heavy rains and ₹33.50 crore has been released immediately from the disaster relief fund of the state.

Asserting that saving lives was the top priority, Verma directed the officials that priority should be given to the safe evacuation of people from low-lying and flood-prone areas.

He asked the power and telecom departments to ensure uninterrupted service. The water supply department should also ensure providing clean drinking water while the health department should be prepared to fight waterborne diseases, he said.

