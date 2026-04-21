...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Punjab CM visits Netherlands; holds engagements to deepen economic cooperation

Punjab CM visits Netherlands; holds engagements to deepen economic cooperation

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 06:23 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Chandigarh, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday held a series of engagements in the Netherlands to further strengthen economic cooperation and foster people-to-people connections.

Punjab CM visits Netherlands; holds engagements to deepen economic cooperation

According to an official statement, Mann is on a visit to the European country as part of his government's investment promotion outreach.

He also held an interaction with the Netherlands India Chamber of Commerce & Trade , led by its Chairperson and batted for enhancing bilateral business linkages and promoting investment flows between Punjab and the Netherlands.

Highlighting Punjab's strategic focus on value addition, export-led growth, and integration with global supply chains, particularly in sectors such as food processing and manufacturing, Mann showcased the state's strong fundamentals.

Mann invited NICCT to play a proactive role in connecting Punjab with Dutch enterprises and facilitating sector-specific engagements and business delegations.

He invited global investors to "come, invest and grow in Punjab," while appreciating the shared cultural values and entrepreneurial spirit between Punjab and the Netherlands.

Interacting with members of the Punjabi diaspora during a community engagement programme, Mann acknowledged the contributions of the Indian and the Punjabi community in the Netherlands towards strengthening bilateral relations through cultural and economic linkages.

On the occasion, Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora, Chief Secretary K A P Sinha, Indian Ambassador to the Netherlands Kumar Tuhin and others were also present.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
netherlands Netherlands chandigarh
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab CM visits Netherlands; holds engagements to deepen economic cooperation
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab CM visits Netherlands; holds engagements to deepen economic cooperation
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.