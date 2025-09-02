Punjab: Colleges, varsities to remain closed till September 3

The Punjab government on Monday announced closure of all colleges, universities and polytechnic institutes till September 3 in the wake of incessant rainfall across the state. The Punjab government on Monday announced closure of all colleges, universities and polytechnic institutes till September 3 in the wake of incessant rainfall across the state. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“Due to continuous heavy rainfall across Punjab since Sunday night, all colleges, universities, and polytechnic institutes will also remain closed till September 3 with immediate effect. The responsibility for the well-being of students residing in hostels rests with the respective administrations. Everyone is requested to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the local authorities,” state education minister Harjot Singh Bains posted on X.

The state government on Sunday had extended the closure of all schools till September 3 in the wake of prevailing flood-situation in the state.

Earlier, the government had declared holidays in all schools from August 27 till 30.

Several districts in Punjab have been receiving rainfall since Sunday night.

Punjab is witnessing massive floods, caused by the swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets due to heavy rain in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Villages worst-affected by the floods are in Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar districts.