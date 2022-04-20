Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab Congress chief asks councillors to buck up for Ludhiana MC elections
chandigarh news

Punjab Congress chief asks councillors to buck up for Ludhiana MC elections

The meeting was organised to give a push to the Congress councillors and party workers -- ahead of the Ludhiana MC elections -- who suffered a setback after the party lost assembly polls
Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warringmet party councillors and asked them to buck up for Ludhiana MC elections. (HT File)
Published on Apr 20, 2022 11:47 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

To gird councillors’ loins for the upcoming municipal elections, expected to be held next year, president of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) Amrinder Singh Raja Warring conducted a meeting with the Congress councillors at mayor Balkar Sandhu’s camp office on Wednesday.

The meeting was organised to give a push to the councillors and party workers, who suffered a setback after the party lost assembly election. Working president of PPCC Bharat Bhushan Ashu, former MLAs Surinder Dawar, Sanjay Talwar were also present in the meeting.

Warring claimed that Congress will make a strong comeback in the municipal elections and the councillors should further expedite the development works in their respective wards.

Sources stated that as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying to rope in councillors from other parties and the morale of Congress leaders is already down due to the recent defeat in assembly elections, Warring asked the councillors to remain loyal to the party and avoid jumping ship ahead of the elections.

Ashu said they have been conducting meetings with the party workers and leaders across the state to keep the party workers united and boost their morale. Suggestions are also being invited from the party leaders and these meetings will continue in the coming time, he added.

On Tuesday, Warring had met the former MLAs and Congress candidates who unsuccessfully contested the assembly elections in the district.

Warring goes for morning walk in BRS Nagar

Before conducting a meeting with the councillors on Wednesday, Warring also went for a morning walk in leisure valley situated in BRS Nagar and interacted with the walkers.

