Punjab Congress MLA Khaira issued notice for recent remarks

: All India Congress Committee secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Chaudhary has issued a notice to senior leader and Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira for his tweet advising state party chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring to discontinue the protest in Ludhiana.

Chaudhary has asked the Congress MLA to explain his remarks, party sources said.

Khaira, who is also chairman of All-India Kisan Congress, had on Saturday advised Warring not to “waste” energy on defending individuals as the state is currently facing burning issues like beadbi (sacrilege), farmer suicides and lumpy skin disease.

“I request @RajaBrar_INC not to waste party cadres energy over defending individuals as there’re tons of burning issues facing Pb like Beadbi, farmer suicides, water logging, Lsd etc. I faced ED & bcoz I was truthful, Bholath voted me to Vidhan Sabha. If our leaders r honest why worry? (sic)” he tweeted without naming any particular leader.

The remarks were made in the backdrop of protests by the state Congress against former food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s arrest by the vigilance bureau in an alleged foodgrain transportation scam. In response, Warring had said that no one should give unsolicited advice as it diminishes their respect. Chaudhary did not respond to calls.