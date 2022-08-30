Punjab Congress MLA Khaira issued notice for recent remarks
Punjab Congress MLA Khaira, who is also chairman of All-India Kisan Congress, had on Saturday advised Warring not to “waste” energy on defending individuals as the state is currently facing burning issues
: All India Congress Committee secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Chaudhary has issued a notice to senior leader and Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira for his tweet advising state party chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring to discontinue the protest in Ludhiana.
Chaudhary has asked the Congress MLA to explain his remarks, party sources said.
Khaira, who is also chairman of All-India Kisan Congress, had on Saturday advised Warring not to “waste” energy on defending individuals as the state is currently facing burning issues like beadbi (sacrilege), farmer suicides and lumpy skin disease.
“I request @RajaBrar_INC not to waste party cadres energy over defending individuals as there’re tons of burning issues facing Pb like Beadbi, farmer suicides, water logging, Lsd etc. I faced ED & bcoz I was truthful, Bholath voted me to Vidhan Sabha. If our leaders r honest why worry? (sic)” he tweeted without naming any particular leader.
The remarks were made in the backdrop of protests by the state Congress against former food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s arrest by the vigilance bureau in an alleged foodgrain transportation scam. In response, Warring had said that no one should give unsolicited advice as it diminishes their respect. Chaudhary did not respond to calls.
-
HC rejects MLA Abbas Ansari’s anticipatory bail plea
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Monday rejected anticipatory bail application of Abbas Ansari, the MLA from Mau (Sadar) assembly constituency. A single judge bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh had reserved the order on Ansari's plea on August 26 after completing the hearing. Vinod Kumar Shahi, additional advocate general, who represented the state government in the court, opposed the anticipatory bail. Ansari is also facing charges of fraudulently transferring arms licence.
-
Flood in Prayagraj: Reptiles, big lizards cause scare in flood-affected localities
Forest officials have denied having received calls regarding sightings of crocodiles or alligators in residential areas till now. Locals in many areas claim that they spotted small crocodiles and alligators in Ganga and Yamuna rivers. Many were caught in the swollen Ken and Betwa Rivers, tributaries of the Yamuna. A resident of Mahewa, Sanjay Nishad, claimed spotting carcasses of wild animals like jackals, foxes etc flowing in the river.
-
Smart meters: Despite concerns UPPCL resumes installation
The UP Power Corporation Ltd has resumed installation of hi-tech smart meters two years after it stopped installation abruptly due to an increasing number of complaints about these meters. Officials aware of the development said the installation of 4-G smart prepaid meters (earlier they were 3-G) had begun with the KESCO with the corporation having the target of installing 50 lakh such meters across the state in coming months.
-
Messages of 26/11-like attacks came from a Pakistani IP address, say police
The cyber police have found that an internet protocol address from Pakistan was used to send the WhatsApp messages warning of a repeat of 26/11 terror attacks in the city. While efforts are being made to trace the location, the next task is to solve the mystery behind the names and mobile numbers of 10 people mentioned in the messages. Initial probe had revealed that the sender had used a UK-based virtual private network.
-
Agra Metro: Escalator installation begins at Taj East Gate
Work began to install an escalator at the Taj East Gate Metro Station, the first metro station for the Agra Metro Rail project. The escalators being installed at Agra Metro Stations are equipped with a power-saving feature. If the escalators are not in use for 45 seconds, their speed will automatically be reduced and if there is no usage for further 15 seconds, they will stop automatically.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics