Congress workers and labourers on Friday staged a protest outside the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, pressing for the fulfilment of long-pending demands.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring leading the protest against Punjab government in Chandigarh on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

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Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring termed the special session on labour Day a “mere formality” and accused the state government of failing to enact meaningful labour welfare measures during its tenure.

“The government had nearly four years to introduce laws and policies for the welfare of workers, but it did nothing. Now, at the fag end of its term, it is attempting to stage a symbolic exercise. It is clear that the government is trying to shift focus under the guise of labour welfare. With only a few months left in its tenure, such moves cannot hide its inaction,” he said.

Warring alleged that while the government was making “token gestures” inside the assembly, labourers were forced to protest outside for their rights. “This exposes the gap between the government’s claims and the ground reality. Workers continue to struggle for basic wages and security,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Raising key demands, the Congress leader called for a significant revision in wage structures. He said the minimum daily wage for labourers should be increased to ₹750. He also proposed monthly wages ranging from ₹15,000 to ₹17,000 for unskilled workers, ₹19,000 to ₹20,000 for semi-skilled workers, and ₹20,000 to ₹22,000 for skilled labourers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Raising key demands, the Congress leader called for a significant revision in wage structures. He said the minimum daily wage for labourers should be increased to ₹750. He also proposed monthly wages ranging from ₹15,000 to ₹17,000 for unskilled workers, ₹19,000 to ₹20,000 for semi-skilled workers, and ₹20,000 to ₹22,000 for skilled labourers. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He asserted that the Congress would prioritise labour welfare if voted to power in the upcoming state elections. “We are committed to ensuring a minimum daily wage of ₹750 and will examine all other demands with sensitivity,” he said, while highlighting the party’s initiatives, including the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) that ensured 100 days of guaranteed employment for unskilled workers across the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He asserted that the Congress would prioritise labour welfare if voted to power in the upcoming state elections. “We are committed to ensuring a minimum daily wage of ₹750 and will examine all other demands with sensitivity,” he said, while highlighting the party’s initiatives, including the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) that ensured 100 days of guaranteed employment for unskilled workers across the country. {{/usCountry}}

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