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Punjab Congress slams AAP over Labour Day session, calls it ‘diversionary tactic’

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring termed the special session on labour Day a “mere formality” and accused the state government of failing to enact meaningful labour welfare measures during its tenure.

Published on: May 02, 2026 06:46 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Congress workers and labourers on Friday staged a protest outside the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, pressing for the fulfilment of long-pending demands.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring leading the protest against Punjab government in Chandigarh on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring termed the special session on labour Day a “mere formality” and accused the state government of failing to enact meaningful labour welfare measures during its tenure.

“The government had nearly four years to introduce laws and policies for the welfare of workers, but it did nothing. Now, at the fag end of its term, it is attempting to stage a symbolic exercise. It is clear that the government is trying to shift focus under the guise of labour welfare. With only a few months left in its tenure, such moves cannot hide its inaction,” he said.

Warring alleged that while the government was making “token gestures” inside the assembly, labourers were forced to protest outside for their rights. “This exposes the gap between the government’s claims and the ground reality. Workers continue to struggle for basic wages and security,” he added.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab Congress slams AAP over Labour Day session, calls it ‘diversionary tactic’
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab Congress slams AAP over Labour Day session, calls it ‘diversionary tactic’
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