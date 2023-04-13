Jalandhar byelection: Punjab Cong puts up united front as Karamjit Kaur files papers

Senior leaders of Punjab Congress set their differences aside on Thursday and put up a united show as their candidate, Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary, filed her nomination papers for the May 10 Jalandhar Lok Sabha by-election.

Congress candidate Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary filing her nomination papers on Thursday for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection as party leaders (from left) Charanjit Singh Channi, Partap Singh Bajwa, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Navjot Singh Sidhu look on. (HT Photo)

The by-election was necessitated after her husband Santokh Singh Chaudhary, who was the sitting MP, died after suffering a heart attack during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra on January 14.

A special bus was arranged on Thursday for the Punjab Congress leaders to reach the deputy commissioner’s office in Jalandhar for the nomination process.

Those present included former chief ministers Rajinder Kaur Bhattal and Charanjit Singh Channi, leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, former state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, election campaign chairman Rana Gurjit Singh and party MLAs.

Warring said, “Congress leaders have come out in full strength. We will go all out for campaigning in favour of our candidate. We want to tell opposition parties that Congress leaders are united. The senior leadership will camp in Jalandhar till the elections and will carry out extensive canvassing.”

