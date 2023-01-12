Punjab cop arrest 4 from Delhi, Bihar with 3.6L intoxicating pills, 4L drug money

The Amritsar commissionerate police have arrested four persons from Delhi and Bihar in continuation with an investigation into an inter-state intoxicating pills smuggling racket that was busted last month.

The arrested accused are Sanjeev Arora of Vikaspuri, Nitin Kumar of Sector-21 of Rohini and Rishi Kumar of Budh Vihar in New Delhi, and Rajan Kumar of Chainpur village of Saran district in Bihar.

With the arrest of the accused, the police have also recovered 3.63 lakh intoxicating pills and ₹4 lakh drug money.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, commissioner of police (CP) Jaskaran Singh said, “On December 21, the A-Division police station’s team had arrested Nishan Sharma and Rajiv Kumar, alias Saurabh, of Amritsar with the recovery of 29,920 intoxicating pills and ₹29,000 drug money. During their interrogation, one Usman Rajput was arrested from Uttarakhand. Usman was running a drug factory of medicines, which was also sealed with the help of the Uttarakhand government.”

He said, “The follow up investigation of the case led to the arrest of Sanjiv Arora and Nitin Kumar from Delhi on December 31 for their alleged role in the drug supply network. Their questioning led to the arrest of Rishi from Delhi on January 7. When Rishi was questioned, ₹4 lakh drug money was also recovered at his instance. Similarly, with the questioning of Rishi, our team was able to arrest Rajan from Bihar on January 8.”

The CP said, “When Rishi and Rajan were questioned on the basis of their call details during their remand, they told us that they have a godown in Uttam Nagar area of the national capital where intoxicant pills had been stored. Our team conducted a raid on Tuesday and recovered 3.63 lakh intoxicating pills from the godown.”

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP-investigation) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said the accused had made several distribution companies using fake documents for the supply of drug tablets in Punjab. “The accused also used to parcel drug tablets to their henchmen by mentioning general medicines on the information pages of the parcels. In the coming days, more recoveries and arrests are expected in this case.”

A case under Sections 22-C, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against all the accused at the A-Division police station.