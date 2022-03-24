Punjab cop killed, friend hurt as car rams into stationary truck in Mohali

A 51-year-old sub-inspector (SI), posted with the crime investigation agency (CIA) of Fatehgarh Sahib, was killed while his friend sustained critical injuries after their car rammed into a stationary truck near Rayat-Bahra University in Kharar in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Pawan Kumar, a resident of Saneta village in Mohali. His friend Yadvinder Singh, who was behind the wheel at the time of the mishap, is battling for life at a private hospital in Mohali.

Kharar station house officer (SHO) Ashok Kumar said Pawan and his friend were going to pay obeisance at the historical Bagalmukhi temple in Una, from Saneta. When they reached near Rayat-Bahra University, their car rammed into a truck parked on the road, killing Pawan on the spot. His friend was rushed to Kharar civil hospital from where he was referred to a private hospital in Mohali.

The SHO said a case has been registered against the unidentified truck driver under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

The cop had taken four days leave from work to visit the holy temple in Una.

The body was handed over to family members after post-mortem. The cremation was carried out at his native village Saneta. The police department bid farewell to their colleague with a gun salute in the presence of senior officials.

The deceased is survived by his parents, wife, and two minor sons. Pawan Kumar was a recipient of President’s Medal.