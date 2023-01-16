Punjab crime: 7 criminals caught for bid to murder Bathinda doctor

Seven criminals have been arrested for attempting to murder a physician, Dr Dinesh Bansal, in Bathinda on Saturday evening.

Inspector general of police (IGP), Bathinda range, SPS Parmar said on Monday that the accused were arrested after a brief encounter near Gursar village in the Talwandi Sabo sub division on Sunday evening.

Identified as Pradeep Singh, Davinder Singh, Paramvir Singh, Sukhpreet Singh, Gurbhej Singh, Balwinder Singh and Binu Singh, the accused were aides of jailed gangster Manpreet Singh, IGP Parmar said.

Two weapons used in the crime and an SUV were recovered from them.

Binu suffered a bullet injury in the leg after the police retaliated against the armed attack by the criminals on Sunday evening.

On Saturday evening, Dr Bansal was shot at at his nursing home by two masked men, who posed as patients. Their accomplice was waiting outside the hospital and the three fled on a motorcycle after the incident.

The crime was captured on CCTV cameras in and around the hospital.

Bansal is being treated at a private hospital in Bathinda for a gunshot injury in the thigh and is stated to be stable.

The IGP said the criminals were demanding ₹3 lakh from the victim.

“Dr Bansal did not inform the police about any extortion or threat call but our teams acted swiftly and caught the accused,” he added.