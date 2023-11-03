Punjab crime: Man shot dead by friend after argument in Bathinda

Bathinda resident Shivam Paul, 29, died of bullet injuries on Friday after he was attacked by his friend, Gagandeep Singh, following an argument on Thursday night.

Bathinda resident Shivam Paul, 29, died of bullet injuries on Friday after he was attacked by his friend, Gagandeep Singh, following an argument on Thursday night. (Representational photo)

Bathinda superintendent of police (city) Narinder Singh said Paul died during treatment at the local All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), while his companion, Resham Singh, 28, was undergoing treatment.

This is the second firing incident in the town as Mall Road Association chief Harjinder Johal was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne miscreants earlier this week.

“Paul suffered gunshots in the ribs and was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition where he succumbed. Paul’s friend Resham Singh suffered injuries caused by shrapnel and his condition is stable. Efforts are on to arrest Gagandeep Singh,” the SP said.

Police suspect personal rivalry triggered the firing. They said the victims and the accused knew each other well but had an argument after which Gagandeep fired at Paul and Resham with his 12-bore double-barrelled shotgun, which has been recovered.

The incident took place on Birla Mill Road near Bahia Fort Hotel in the heart of Bathinda around 9pm on Thursday.

“Paul and Resham were talking to Gagandeep near his house when an argument broke out. Gagandeep rushed home and returned with the shotgun. Soon after shooting at the two, he fled and switched off his mobile phone,” the SP said, adding the police have clues and teams have been constituted to arrest the accused.

While Paul belonged to the local Paras Ram Nagar, Resham Singh was from Rajgarh village.

