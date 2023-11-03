Punjab: 4-yr-old among six killed in Sangrur road mishap

Six people, including a 4-year-old child, were killed in a road mishap near the Mehlan Chowk area in Sangrur during the early hours of Thursday. The mangled remains of the car that collided with the trucks. (HT Photo)

The incident took place at around 1.30 am when the victims were returning to Sunam from Malerkotla in a Maruti 800 car.

They tried to overtake an oil tanker near Mehlan Chowk when their vehicle collided head-on with another truck that was coming from the opposite direction. The car got smashed between both the trucks.

The deceased have been identified as Neeraj Singla (37), his 4-year-old son, Lalit Bansal (45), Davesh Jindal (33), Deepak Jindal (30) and Vijay Kumar (50), all residents of Sunam.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Parteek Jindal, SHO of Chhajli police station, said the victims died on the spot. They have kept the bodies at the mortuary of Sangrur civil hospital for post-mortem.

“We have seized the truck, but the driver ran away from the spot. We have registered a case and started the investigation,” the SI said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON