News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: 4-yr-old among six killed in Sangrur road mishap

Punjab: 4-yr-old among six killed in Sangrur road mishap

ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur
Nov 03, 2023 08:32 AM IST

The incident took place at around 1.30 am when the victims were returning to Sunam from Malerkotla in a Maruti 800 car.

Six people, including a 4-year-old child, were killed in a road mishap near the Mehlan Chowk area in Sangrur during the early hours of Thursday.

The mangled remains of the car that collided with the trucks. (HT Photo)
The mangled remains of the car that collided with the trucks. (HT Photo)

The incident took place at around 1.30 am when the victims were returning to Sunam from Malerkotla in a Maruti 800 car.

They tried to overtake an oil tanker near Mehlan Chowk when their vehicle collided head-on with another truck that was coming from the opposite direction. The car got smashed between both the trucks.

The deceased have been identified as Neeraj Singla (37), his 4-year-old son, Lalit Bansal (45), Davesh Jindal (33), Deepak Jindal (30) and Vijay Kumar (50), all residents of Sunam.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Parteek Jindal, SHO of Chhajli police station, said the victims died on the spot. They have kept the bodies at the mortuary of Sangrur civil hospital for post-mortem.

“We have seized the truck, but the driver ran away from the spot. We have registered a case and started the investigation,” the SI said.

