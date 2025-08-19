Punjab dams brimming, authorities on high alert

Chandigarh: Amid heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, water levels in Punjab’s major dams — Bhakra, Pong and Ranjit Sagar—have risen sharply. The sudden increase in inflows has raised alarm, with authorities on high alert for floods. Efforts are underway to manage the rising water levels and prevent widespread damage. Amid heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, water levels in Punjab’s major dams — Bhakra, Pong and Ranjit Sagar—have risen sharply. The sudden increase in inflows has raised alarm, with authorities on high alert for floods. Efforts are underway to manage the rising water levels and prevent widespread damage.

The water levels at the Bhakra Dam reservoir crossed 1,664 feet on Monday, raising concerns over potential floods. With water levels rising by more than two feet per day, the current level is 35 feet higher than the same time last year, signaling an increased flood risk.

Besides, the Pong Dam is also facing unprecedented water inflows and its floodgates were opened last week, resulting in the submergence of at least 1,000 hectares of agricultural land downstream along the Beas. Additionally, Ranjit Sagar Dam is experiencing a significant rise in water levels, with inflows far exceeding last year’s figures.

The current water level in the Bhakra Dam, built over Sutlej, is 1,664 feet, 35 feet higher than last year. The water inflow is over 70,500 cusecs, up from 43,500 cusecs last year, said officials familiar with the matter. At least 25,000 cusecs of water is being released from the dam as compared to 23,000 cusecs last year.

Despite the rising water levels, officials from the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) have ruled out opening the floodgates for now, as the dam still has 16 feet to reach its full capacity of 1,680 feet. The floodgates, also called spillways, begin at 1,645 feet.

In the Pong Dam, built over Beas, the current water level is 1,382 feet, 28 feet higher than last year. The water inflow is 1.29 lakh cusecs, with a one-day surge of 39,000 cusecs, said officials, adding that 18,000 cusecs of water is being released from the dam to manage the levels.

The massive inflows have caused alarm, and civil authorities are closely monitoring the situation to manage the water release and mitigate flood risks.

The water level in the Ranjit Sagar Dam, built over Ravi, is 522 metres (1,712 feet), up from 520.5 metres (1,707 feet) last year. The water inflow in the reservoir is 41,300 cusecs, significantly higher than last year’s 12,300 cusecs.

The BBMB continues to keep a watch on the situation at all three dams, though the rising water levels and increasing inflows remain a cause for concern. While there are no immediate plans to open the floodgates at Bhakra Dam, authorities are prepared to take action as the situation develops.