Tue, Jul 29, 2025
Punjab declares public holiday on July 31 on Udham Singh’s martyrdom anniversary

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 29, 2025 03:13 pm IST

All government offices, boards, corporations, and educational institutions across the state will remain closed on Thursday.

The Punjab government has declared a public holiday on July 31 to observe the martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Udham Singh.

Announcing this, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president and cabinet minister Aman Arora said that it was earlier a restricted holiday but has now been declared a gazetted holiday to honour the legacy of Shaheed Udham Singh.

The state government has issued a notification declaring that all government offices, boards, corporations, and educational institutions across the state will remain closed on this day.

Arora, who was accompanied by AAP’s Jalalabad MLA Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy, said that chief minister Bhagwant Mann has written to the Centre to name the Patiala-Bhawanigarh stretch of the national highway after Shaheed Udham Singh.

