Punjab deputy CM tells health dept to implement citizens’ charter in all hospitals

Punjab deputy chief minister OP Soni on Tuesday directed the health department officials to implement citizens’ charter in all government hospitals to sensitise people about the facilities being provided by the state government.

Chairing a meeting of top officials of the department to review schemes and projects, Soni also asked them to take stern action against officials and medical staff indulging in any illegal practice or laxity. “No irregularity or corruption will be tolerated,” he said.

The deputy CM also asked all senior officers posted at the state headquarters to make two field visits in a week, besides starting temporary recruitment in the civil engineering wing of Punjab Health System Corporation to complete all the ongoing projects on time.

PHSC officials have been told to complete the initial work for setting up of new maternity centres within a week and ensure the completion of ongoing projects by the November-end. Principal secretary, health and family welfare, Alok Shekhar, mission director, National Health Mission, Kumar Rahul, PHSC managing director Amit Kumar were among those present.