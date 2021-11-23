Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab deputy CM tells police to increase night patrolling to improve law, order
chandigarh news

Punjab deputy CM tells police to increase night patrolling to improve law, order

Deputy chief minister S Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who also holds charge of the home department, informed it has come to his notice that adequate police patrolling was not carried out during the night
Deputy chief minister Randhawa said that at least one-third of the officers should be on patrolling duty during the night.(Gurpreet Singh/HT file photo)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 08:35 AM IST
ANI |

In order to further improve the law and order situation in Punjab, state deputy chief minister S Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Monday issued strict instructions to the police to increase night patrolling.

Office of the Punjab deputy chief minister in an official statement informed that at least one third of the Gazetted Officers in each Commissionerate/District will be deputed for patrolling as per the roster, who will be personally reviewed daily by the deputy chief minister through video call.

Randhawa, who also holds charge of the home department, informed it has come to his notice that adequate police patrolling was not carried out during the night. He directed all the Commissioners and SSPs to prepare a duty roster of Gazetted Officers in their respective Commissionerates/Districts.

Randhawa said that at least one-third of the officers should be on patrolling duty during the night. "I can randomly check the location of the duty officer at any time by making a video call to the concerned", said the Deputy Chief Minister, adding that security of the state would not be compromised at any cost and strict action would be initiated against the negligent officer.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary Home Anurag Verma has issued letters to the DGP, ADGP (Law & Order), Commissioners and SSPs in this regard asking them to follow the directions of the Deputy Chief Minister in true spirit. He said that the Commissioner and SSPs have also been asked to send a copy of the roster to the ADGP (Law & Order) who would consolidate the roster of all districts and further send the copy to the Deputy Chief Minister, Home Secretary and DGP by 5 pm daily. 

