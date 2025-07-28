Punjab DGP: Five of ISI-backed smuggling network arrested

A trans-border smuggling network of sophisticated arms and drug money, operated by Pakistan’s ISI backed handlers, has been dismantled with the arrest of five members, police said on Sunday. The Amritsar Rural police, in coordination with central agencies, has also seized a consignment of firearms and ₹7.50 lakh drug money, said director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav. The seized items with Amritsar police on Sunday. (ANI)

Those arrested have been identified as Jobanjit Singh and Gora Singh of Rangarh village, Jaspreet Singh alias Motu of Mughal Majri village in Ropar, Sunny Singh and Shahenshah Singh alias Shalu of Rasulpur Kallar village .

The seizure includes an AK Saiga 308 assault rifle with two magazines, two Glock pistols (9 mm) with four magazines, 90 live cartridges of AK rifle, 10 live cartridges (9mm), ₹7.50 lakh drug money, a car and three mobile phones.

Sharing further detail, SSP (Amritsar rural) Maninder Singh said, “A preliminary investigation revealed the accused had direct links with Pakistan-based ISI operatives. The intercepted consignment was intended to be delivered to Navdeep Singh alias Nav Pandori, a known associate of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, indicating a broader terror-gangster nexus.”

“The special cell received a tip-off that Jobanjit, Gora, Motu, Sunny and Shalu were in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers backed by the ISI. The accused had already received a consignment of arms and were preparing to deliver it, as per the directions of ISI handlers, to Nav Pandori, a close associate of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. The accused had previously delivered several consignments to Nav Pandori,” he said, adding that the accused were caught at a special checkpoint near a newly constructed bridge in Kaler village.

A case has been registered at Lopoke police station under Sections 21-C, 25, 27-A, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act, Sections 25, 25(7), 54 and 59 of the Arms Act, and Sections 111, 113 of the BNS.

The forward and backward linkages of the arrested persons are being looked into, officials said. A verification is being conducted to ascertain if the accused acquired any property through illicit means. If any such property is found, the same will be frozen, officials added.