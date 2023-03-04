Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab DGP honours CIA team that nabbed accused who chopped off youth’s fingers

Punjab DGP honours CIA team that nabbed accused who chopped off youth’s fingers

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Mar 04, 2023 03:13 AM IST

The CIA team has so far arrested four men, including the main accused, besides recovering the sharp-edged weapon used in the crime and three pistols with cartridges

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Friday awarded the DGP Commendation Disc to the Crime Investigating Agency (CIA) team of Mohali police that arrested the men accused of chopping off a youth’s fingers in Barmajra, Balongi, on February 8.

Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav (centre) with the Mohali police team that nabbed the accused who had chopped off the fingers of a youth in Barmajra, Mohali, on February 8. (HT Photo)
Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav (centre) with the Mohali police team that nabbed the accused who had chopped off the fingers of a youth in Barmajra, Mohali, on February 8. (HT Photo)

The CIA team has so far arrested four men, including the main accused, besides recovering the sharp-edged weapon used in the crime and three pistols with cartridges.

On the occasion of Employees Appreciation Day, the DGP awarded the Commendation Disc to Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Kumar Garg, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gursher Singh Sandhu and inspector Shiv Kumar, in-charge, CIA Staff.

He encouraged the district police to perform their duties with dedicated spirit to protect the interests of the people in the future as well.

The main accused, Yadvender Singh, 25, alias Ghoda, alias Vicky, of Dashmesh Nagar, Kharar, along with Puneet Singh, 26, alias Gola, alias Harry, of Patiala, were arrested on Wednesday.

Earlier on February 25, police had nabbed two other accused Gaurav Sharma, alias Gauri, and Tarun. All accused are members of the Bhupi Rana gang, as per police.

