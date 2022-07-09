Punjab DGP promotes 95 woman SIs among 101 to inspector rank

Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav on Friday promoted 101 sub-inspectors, including 95 women, to the rank of inspector.

With these promotions, all vacancies of inspectors have been filled across all districts of the state, the DGP said. “Today, we have elevated 101 sub-inspectors to the rank of inspector, which will not only overcome the shortage of staff at supervisory levels in the field but will also give the officers their due right of promotion,” he said.

The DGP, while symbolically pinning the stars on the shoulders of some of the promoted cops here, wished all of them good luck. “The added star on your shoulders comes with a bigger responsibility,” said Yadav, while encouraging the cops to perform their duty with dedication, sincerity and honesty.

Giving details, he said all 95 promoted women officers are of the 2015 batch who were directly recruited as sub-inspectors and have seven years of field experience. The remaining six sub-inspectors were awaiting their promotion, he said. Terming timely promotion as the right of every police official, the DGP assured the entire police force to give them their due promotions very soon. He said all vacancies at supervisory levels will be filled at the earliest.

